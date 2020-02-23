A bicyclist was killed Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision with a pickup truck near St. Amant, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on La. 935, west of La 431, said State Police spokesman Taylor Scrantz.
He said Derrell Morris, 52, of St. Amant, was riding in the eastbound lane and hit head-on with a 2000 Dodge Ram. Officials aren't sure how the crash occurred.
Morris died at the scene.
Troopers said they suspect Morris may have been impaired and have submitted toxicology samples for analysis.
Scrantz said the driver of the Dodge was not injured. She was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.