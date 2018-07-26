DONALDSONVILLE - A 33-year-old Donaldsonville man died Thursday morning in a single-vehicle accident, as he was traveling north into Donaldsonville on La. 308, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Chief Deputy Bobby Webre said.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the car, Randy Joseph, went off the right-hand side of the road near Fourth Street. The car flipped and struck a tree and a telephone pole. Joseph died at the scene, Webre said.
The incident, which happened at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, is still under investigation, Webre said.