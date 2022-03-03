BREC will open online summer camp registration at 9 a.m. March 5 for East Baton Rouge Parish residents and March 15 for everyone.
Parents or guardians may register in person at the facility of their choice or online at webtrac.brec.org for all locations. All summer camp sessions can be reserved online by East Baton Rouge Parish residents with a 50% payment of total session fees. Summer camp balances are due by April 29. Beginning April 30, full payments of summer camp sessions are required at the time of registration.
Payments online can be made using a Visa, MasterCard or Discover credit/debit card. To pay by check or cash, residents can visit the site where they want to attend camp and register during regular facility hours of operation starting March 6.
BREC recommends parents or guardians who have never registered online make a login request on Webtrac at least two days before registration. The system will ask registrants to set up a household account. Parents or guardians who have registered online before should know their user ID and password ahead of time. If registrants are not sure if they have an account, they can send an email to info@register.brec.org and a BREC staff member will respond as soon as possible.
For a complete list of all BREC summer camps, visit brec.org/summercamp.
Summer camps will be held at various locations throughout the parish for children ages 4-5 and 6-12. These opportunities provide activities and field trips.
This year, more specialty interest camps are offered. Sports camp and tennis camp programs are available.
Other special interest summer camps include the Baton Rouge Zoo, Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Farr Park Equestrian Center, Highland Road Park Observatory, Independence Park Theatre, Magnolia Mound, Perkins Road Extreme Sports Park, BREC Art Camp at Milton J. Womack Park and Zachary Community Park, Outdoor Adventure Camp at Greenwood Community Park and BREC’s Nature Explorers Conservation Camp at Palomino Drive Park.
BREC will offer Teen Get Out for ages 12-15. This camp will allow teens to explore new recreation and leisure opportunities. Daily themed activities will include music, teambuilding, cooking, health and wellness, fitness activities and career exploration with hands-on experience.
BREC will offer counselor in training programs at Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, Nature Explorers Conservation Camp and BREC Art Camp.
Camp Sunshine is a summer camp designed for campers with intellectual and developmental disabilities. All BREC summer camps are inclusive, but Camp Sunshine is for campers who require a smaller group setting with trained staff of this expertise. Before registration is complete, the staff meets with each camper to determine if Camp Sunshine is the right opportunity to provide the most meaningful camp experience. Campers needing increased assistance (toileting, feeding, or more than a 1:5 staff ratio, due to challenging behaviors) may be required to have an aide provided by the parents/guardians.
Camper assessments are made of all campers that have a disability regardless of the camp desired. Trained BREC staff will assess each camper’s needs and ability level, in order to provide the most meaningful camp experience for each camper. Recreation assessments are performed to determine the appropriate camp setting for each camper. To schedule an appointment for an assessment call (225) 272-9200 ext. 1561 or email Blaine Imhoff at blaine.imhoff@brec.org or Molly Orr at molly.orr@brec.org.
East Baton Rouge Parish residents can apply for scholarship opportunities online with a 50% payment of total session fees. BREC will provide limited scholarship assistance using a sliding scale model based closely on the 2021 state poverty guidelines. This excludes camp sessions at the Baton Rouge Zoo, golf and tennis. Scholarships are available on a first come, first served basis until funds are no longer available.
Individuals or a business can donate funds to help send a kid to camp by contacting the BREC Foundation at (225) 226-7381 or info@brecfoundation.org.