Ascension public schools officials have announced an amendment to a policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs for the 2020‐2021 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites:
- G.W. Carver Primary
- Donaldsonville Primary
- Donaldsonville High
- East Ascension High
- Gonzales Middle
- Gonzales Primary
- Duplessis Primary
- Lowery Elementary
- Lowery Middle
- St. Amant Middle
- St. Amant Primary
- Lake Elementary
- Pecan Grove Primary
- Central Primary
- Lakeside Primary
- Sorrento Primary
- Ascension Head Start
For additional information, contact the Ascension Public Schools Child Nutrition Program, Leuna Johnson, child nutrition supervisor, (225) 391-7335.