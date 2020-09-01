Rescue Alliance/Louisiana Pet Food Bank is asking for help feeding pets affected by Hurricane Laura and the coronavirus pandemic.
"With countless people losing their livelihood during the COVID-19 crisis, people aren't the only ones in need right now. Pets need to eat, too," according to a news release.
The Rescue Alliance disaster animal response team is working through the aftermath of Hurricane Laura to provide families with food for their pets.
The group is asking area residents to drop off pet food and supplies to one of three drop off sites; purchase donations from its Amazon Wishlist; or make a monetary donation. The group's goal is to fill two 53-foot long trucks to be dispersed along the areas impacted by the hurricane.
Online Donations: paypal.me/rescuealliance; Amazon store: a.co/0d4Fl9q.
Corporate sponsors can help by calling (225) 390-1289.
Rescue Alliance is a small animal rescue group based in Gonzales and under the leadership of Director Jonathan Henriques, who is a member of the ASPCA Field Investigation Response Team. Rescue Alliance operates the Louisiana Pet Food Bank.
Drop off sites are:
Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville, 38432 W. Airline Drive, Prairieville
Agape Baptist Church, Denham Springs, 25353 South Walker Road Denham Springs
Petsmart Gonzales, 40451 Lowes Ave., Gonzales