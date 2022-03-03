Centenary College senior Kendall Knaps, of Prairieville, was recognized with several awards at the annual Addy Awards sponsored by the Advertising Federation of Shreveport-Bossier, including Student Best of Show.
Knaps’ Student Best of Show is the second in a row and the fourth in the last six years for the college.
Knaps, a four-year member of the Centenary gymnastics team, submitted designs created to promote her team to the Addy competition, winning a gold and a bronze in addition to the Student Best of Show. She was unable to attend the Addy ceremony, held Feb. 12 at the LeBossier Event Center in Bossier City, because she was competing with the gymnastics team in Anchorage, Alaska.
"Kendall's Student Best of Show is particularly meaningful because she's taking skills learned from her coursework and applying them to her life and passions outside of the classroom, to the benefit of her team and the College,” said Jessica Hawkins, associate professor of communication arts.
The Addy awards program is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting over 40,000 entries every year in local ad club competitions. Centenary students and graduates have been entering the competition for several years and regularly win top awards.
The local phase of the ADDYs is the first of a three-tier, national competition that includes a district and then a national level. Knaps’s Gold Addy will advance to the Addy 10th District Awards to compete with the best work from Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. Winners at the district level advance to the national competition.