Rescue Alliance collecting items for pets
Rescue Alliance is collecting items to help pets and their families before, during and after natural and man-made disasters. The nonprofit group was formed by first responders in the Gonzales area to save, protect and care for companion animals in need because of disasters.
The group's goal is to fill 500 to 1,000 baskets to bring to disaster areas and to animal shelters in need.
The group is requesting, blankets, baskets, Neosporin, gauze and cat and dog treats, toys, harnesses, leashes, raincoats and outfits.
Items can be dropped off at the Petsmart in Gonzales and at Faithful Companions Off the Chain on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. Items must be labeled for Rescue Alliance and can be purchased from the group's Amazon wish list at http://a.co/ahgcOS5.
At the library
EXPLORE CIRCUITRY: Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with LittleBits components from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 30 at all branches of the Ascension Parish Library. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling. The swappable LittleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to take photos of their creations.
BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT: Adult crafters will gather at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Coffee, a sewing machine, yarn and hooks, and adult color sheets will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns. The library has partnered with Creativebug to provide free access to thousands of arts and craft video classes. For more information about the monthly craft club or how to access Creativebug, contact the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
THE EVOLUTION OF QUILTING: Local members of Studio Art Quilt Associates will present "The Evolution of Quilting: Exploring Traditional, Modern, and Art Quilts" at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. The artists will also display their own designs created especially for this event.
LIBRARY ON A ROLL: Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public in December are:
Butcher Boy, 3439 La. 1, Donaldsonville, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 and Dec. 17
Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 18
Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 19
Gonzales Christmas Parade, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10
St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10
Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12
The Church in Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 12
Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 27
Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13 and Dec. 27
Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 20
Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 20.