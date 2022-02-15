Playing multiple sports in high school is not always easy and playing them at a high level is difficult. Senior Demarco Harry is doing the latter at Ascension Catholic and having the time of his life.
“Enjoying my senior year with my teammates in both basketball and baseball, really tough to pick which one I prefer," Harry said. "I have been playing both sports for so long."
The Bulldog senior is having an outstanding senior year in basketball, averaging 25 points per game (27 ppg in district), and leading the way. The Bulldogs clinched a share of the district title last week with a lopsided win over St. John, it is the first district title since 2004.
Harry recently eclipsed 1,800 points in his 5-year career, which started in eighth grade, an accomplishment that does not go unnoticed by him.
“Scoring points and playing team ball, also being mentioned with Kaleb Winchester and Lane Frey — playing at such a high level and contributing to the team — is just an honor,” said Harry. Winchester, a 2016 graduate and assistant coach, is the all-time leading scorer with over 2,100 points surpassing Frey, who finished with 2064 points.
Harry has set his goals for each sport and with the playoffs looming, the Bulldogs are currently 14-10 and ranked seventh in the D4 power rankings.
“The goal is to make it to the Top 28 (final 4) and leave a mark as a senior,” Harry said.
The basketball success this season has been a culmination of Harry’s play and his teammates stepping up. Senior Jack Abadie, junior CJ DeLonge, junior Gavin Richardson, and freshmen Jamiris Breaux have averaged double figures plus juniors Landon Szubinski, Mason Pearce, Bennett Vega, and freshmen Demarcus Patterson have played key roles.
Assistant coach Kylon Green has coached Harry since the eighth grade and has seen his steady improvement.
“Coaching Demarco the last 5 years has truly been a joy, just to watch him grow as a competitor and as a young man has been great to see. He has become a leader on and off the court, especially toward the younger players, could not have asked for more from a player,”’ Green said.
The numbers don’t lie, as Harry has improved his point averages since his eighth grade year, 9 ppg, 13 ppg, 18 ppg, 20 ppg and now at 25 ppg.
Harry’s success on the baseball diamond has improved every year, adding up to a scholarship offer from Grambling state, prompting him to commit to their baseball program. Harry will join his baseball teammates when the basketball run ends, a baseball team that missed out making the State semifinals last season by 1 run.
As his senior year gets closer to the finish line, Harry took some time to reflect and had some final thoughts. “So thankful for my parents/family, coaches, teachers and teammates, my message to younger players is to always remain confident, focus on and off the field, the times will move fast,” Harry said.
Years from now when Harry’s name pops up, I would imagine people will remember him as a player that left his mark, I certainly will.
Ready for the next level
Local athletes signed scholarship papers in early February to play their sport at the next leve.
At Dutchtown High, a ceremony was held for Taylor Heeb, who signed to play volleyball at Nicholls State University and Alexis Logarbo, who is taking her talents to Southeastern Louisiana University.
At East Ascension, offensive lineman Jayven Richardson signed her letter of intent to play football at Hutchinson Community College and wide receiver Allen Stark announced he will play at Grambling State University.