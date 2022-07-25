Kids fishing rodeo set July 30
Bring you kids out for a morning of fishing July 30 at the East Ascension Sportsman's League's 61st annual Kids' Fishing Rodeo.
This fishing tournament is open to all children ages 2 to 14 and is free thanks to the many sponsors who help the league with this event. The tournament will be at Twin Lakes Mobile Estates, 37313 La. 74.
Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and fishing is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Children will need to have either a cane pole or a rod and reel. Crickets will be provided, or you can bring your own live bait, but no artificial lures are allowed for the competition.
Children will also need a bucket to hold the fish they catch. Parents should bring lawn chairs, hats, plenty of sunscreen and cold water to drink while fishing.
After the fishing ends, jambalaya, hot dogs and beverages will be served.
Vaccinations offered
The Ascension Parish Health Unit is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to children age 6 months to 5 years old. The health unit also provides COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters for anyone over age 18. Call (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Growing Up: Girls set for Aug. 6
Help your daughter understand the physical and emotional changes she will experience as she goes through puberty. Ascension Parish Library in partnership with Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will host Growing Up: A Class for Preteen Girls.
This matter-of-fact discussion about a normal part of growing up will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at the Ascension Parish Library in Gonzales. The class is for girls ages 9 to 11 and their parent or guardian. Registration for the free class is required before noon on Aug. 5.
To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension at (225) 621-2906.
Summer Farmers Market every Saturday
The Highway 621 Outdoor Farmers Market, 39275 La. 621, has kicked off its new season. The market will be open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday until August.
The market includes fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, salsa, baked goods and other items.
For information on the market or to sign up as a vendor, call Jaise Templet (225) 715-9106 or visit facebook.com/Hwy621OutdoorMarket.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
TOPS Club meets
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.