Mental toughness, familial caring drive Ascension Catholic softball
The Ascension Catholic softball program won state championships in 1995, 1999 and 2000, and has too many district championships to list. It is recognized as one of the top softball programs in the area. The most important factor in its success, coach Don Henry said, is being a family and caring about one another.
“We support each other like family, develop mental toughness and don’t dwell on adversity," he said. Henry is back for his second stint with the Lady Bulldogs after a gap of more than 10 years, and the goal remains the same: another state championship.
“We have been close for several years with enormous success, but for our program, close is not enough,” Henry said.
Henry knows what it takes to win the big one, being the head coach for the program's three state championships, and this year's team has plenty of potential. The Bulldogs return several options in the circle, led by four juniors: Katie Pizzolato, Hailee Rome, Emily Beck and Angelle Theriot. Each pitcher has her own strengths, and each has thrown well this season.
The Bulldog infield includes Madison Tripode at second base, Mackenzie Marroy at shortstop, Isabelle Abadie at third base and Ceily Grisaffe as catcher. The Bulldogs rotate Pizzolato, Rome and Beck at first base, depending on who is pitching.
Grisaffe is a four-year starter behind the plate, and Abadie provides a big bat in the middle of the lineup for Ascension Catholic. The outfield has Emme Medine at center field, Ashlyn Falcon at right field, and Theriot and Miranda Landry in rotation at left field.
The Bulldogs were 24-11 last season, won the district championship and finished as a state semifinalist. This season has started off slowly with a 5-10 record, as of press time, but there have been several close losses to upper-classification teams.
With district approaching and an eye on the state tourney in Sulphur, Henry knows improvements must be made. “We pride ourselves on defense, strong pitching and senior leadership, but we must improve in overall defense, pitching and hitting,” Henry said.
District will be challenging, with the improvement of Ascension Christian and rival St. John always being a tough game. With three weeks remaining in the regular season, every game is important for seeding and the Division 4 playoffs. “The girls have kept a positive attitude, they never quit, and with our family atmosphere, I like our chances,” Henry said.
Ascension Catholic Lady Bulldogs win state powerlifting championship
The Lady Bulldogs of Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville have won their fifth straight Division 5 state powerlifting championship.
The top finishers from Ascension Catholic were:
- Miranda Landry, second in the 114-pound class
- MacKenzie Marroy, second in the 123-pound class
- Madison Tripode, first in the 132-pound class
- Ceily Grisaffe, second in the 132-pound class
- Nadia Cooper, first in the 181-pound class.