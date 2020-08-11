Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on July 13-17:
CIVIL SUITS
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jennifer Goens, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Agustin Rodriguez, open account.
Louisiana State Office of Governor, of Administration Division and Office of Risk Management v. Jackson B. Murrell and Allstate Insurance Company, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Ray Populars, open account.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Jennifer Duplessis, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Hope Wireman, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Alicia Smith, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Delisa Paul, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Richard Banai, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Allyson L. Williams, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Thomas Dawson, open account.
Second Round Sub LLC Assignee and Comenity Bank v. Santrice L. Bradford, open account.
Cascade Capital LLC Assignee and Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Eric Alsay, open account.
Ally Bank v. Kendall Rondall Thompson and Laquita K. Monique Thompson, executory process.
Louisiana State Plumbing Board v. Philip K. Parker, injunction.
State Of Louisiana v. Rondell J. Smith, forfeiture/seizure.
Christopher Hoven v. Jose Luis Fino, Paolo Romero Fino and Source Janitorial Services Inc, damages.
Janice K. Cusimano v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., damages.
NCB Management Services Inc v. Terrie Gautreau, breach of contract.
Hancock Whitney Bank v. Myrtle Madison, breach of contract.
Robert Obo Neel v. John E. Jolivette, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., damages.
Trudy M. Sanford v. Robert J. Holt, Louisiana CVS Pharmacy LLC and CVS Pharmacy Inc., damages.
General Warehousing Services LLC v. Deep South Laser LLC, recover rent.
Charles R. Adams and Donna H. Adams v. Geico Casualty Co. and Dwayne Tridico, damages.
Cavalry SPV I LLC Assignee and Citibank Na v. Julian Broussard, open account.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Gonzales v. Larry J. Washington aka Larry Washington aka Larry Washington Jr., executory judgment.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Isaac Holliday, Fleet LT Ari, Apache Industrial Services Inc., Penn Insurance Co. and Insurance Co. of Pennsylvania, damages.
American First Financial Services Inc v. Brenda L. Thomas, executory judgment.
Daniel Smith v. Geico Casualty Insurance Co., Progressive Security Insurance Co. and Miah Williams, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Paul Salvador Volpe v. Helen Henderson Volpe, divorce.
Lonnie Hamilton Landry v. Hannah Joan Lee Landry, divorce.
Danielle Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Deharshyl Gilbert, child support.
Jaycee Broussard, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dillon Yrice, child support.
Kara Laborde v. Ashley Laborde, divorce.
Daisja Crow, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Brandon Jones, child support.
Kanada Emerson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Douglas Davis Jr., child support.
Antionette Johnson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Melvin Montgomery Jr., child support.
Jacqueline Armendariz, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dequan Martin, child support.
Keosha Jimerson, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Robert Reed Jr., child support.
Ashley Charles, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Damian Charles Sr., child support.
Dana Morgan, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Christopher Eidissen, child support.
Jonathan H. Gary v. Whitney E. Gary, divorce.
Victor Kevin Molea v. Anita Helg Molea and Jeremy Michael Anderson, paternity.
Shelby Williams v. Jack Floyd Gaines, divorce.
Carrie Roux v. Adrian Roux, divorce.
Orlando Demond Robinson v. Sandra Geanette Oby Robinson, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Linda Lee Morman
Succession of Theresa Frey Cooper
Succession of Jacqulyn M. Ricca
Succession of Mary Messina Caruso
Succession of Laura Gomez Babin
Succession of Edward A. Dudley