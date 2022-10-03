Ascension Parish middle school football roundup
Week 5 results:
Lake 14, Gonzales 0
Dutchtown 28, Central 0
St. Amant 26, Bluff 16
Galvez 34, Lowery 14
Records:
St. Amant 4-0
Dutchtown 4-1
Galvez 3-1
Lake 3-2
Prairieville 2-2
Gonzales 2-3
Central 1-3
Bluff 1-3
Lowery 0-5
Spotlight Team of the Week: Prairieville Panthers
Head Coach: Austin Thomas
Key players: QB Cole Bowling, OL Jackson Creel, LB Swade Jackson and Hayden Becnel
The Prairieville Panthers are 2-2 on the season and coming off a bye as we reach the halfway point of the schedule. The Panthers are coached by former Southern University defensive back Austin Thomas.
Thomas prepped at Holy Cross in New Orleans and graduated in 2005. He was displaced by Hurricane Katrina and ended up in Baton Rouge. He was picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals and made their practice squad for a short tenure.
Longtime head coach of Prairieville middle Brad Stutzman, who is now an assistant, tells a funny story about his head coach. “We tease Coach Thomas all the time. He was on the practice squad for the Bengals and got let go when the controversial Pac man Jones came off suspension. That’s a story he can tell for a long time to people. He is now coaching middle school football and doing a great job,” said Stutzman.
The Panthers won the parish championship in 2019 with Thomas as a first-year head coach. This year’s team is led by Bowling, who has experience playing last season. Offensive linemen Jackson Creel is the center and anchors the line.
The defense is strong, led by linebackers Swade Jackson and Hayden Becnel. “Over the years, the league has been strong and that is the case this year as well,” said Stutzman.
Former Panthers that have played here and are doing well now include Dutchtown star Dylan Sampson, who is now playing college football for the University of Tennessee. Major league pitcher Ryan Waguespack played QB for the Panthers a few years ago.
The Panther roster is large, with 62 kids, and the coaching staff is seeing lots of improvement each week.
“We started off a bit slow. We are 2-2 now. The goal is to finish strong on the back end of our schedule,” Stutzman said.
NFL Carolina Panthers Stephen Sullivan gives back
The saying is, “Don’t forget where you came from.” Well that is certainly the case with Carolina Panthers tight end Stephen Sullivan. Sullivan, a former Donaldsonville Tiger football player, presented a $4,000 check to his alma mater to help with the football program.
"I’m thrilled to be able to help out in my hometown, especially with young people," Sullivan said. "This is something I always promised myself I’d do one day.”
Sullivan was an all-state receiver at Donaldsonville and went on to play for LSU. He was a senior on the 15-0 record-setting championship team.
Sullivan was drafted in 2020 by the Seattle Seahawks. He was later picked up and is currently on the Carolina Panthers roster.
What a great story and a demonstration of remembering the ones that helped along the way!
ACHS Volleyball gets off to good start
The Ascension Catholic High volleyball team is 2-0 in district with a 4-set victory over Riverside and a 3-set sweep of White Castle.
The Lady Bulldogs are up to No. 6 in the DV power ratings.