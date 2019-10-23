Our Lady of the Lake Ascension will present these community education programs in October.
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT: A free class for people considering knee or hip replacement surgery will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 28, in the Sister Linda Conference Room at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Participants will meet Our Lady of the Lake Ascension health professionals who will discuss the whole process, from pre-admission to rehabilitation. To register, call (225) 621-2906 or email Diane.Hodges@fmolhs.org.
HEALING ARTS WORKSHOP: A free program on using art to increase self-awareness, cope with symptoms, and manage stress will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 in the St. Francis Conference Room in Medical Plaza I of Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. To register, call Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205.
HEALTH FAIR EXPO: The Capital Area Agency on Aging will hold its annual Health Fair Expo from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. There will be numerous free health screenings, plus educational materials and handouts. To register, go to www.capitalaaa.org.
LIVE WELL ASCENSION: Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Gonzales, in conjunction with the Gonzales Area Foundation, is providing free, convenient access to a host of cancer screenings at its Live Well Ascension event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Jambalaya Park 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales. Cancer screenings will include breast (appointment required), colorectal, oral, prostate and skin, as well as blood pressure and glucose checks. To make an appointment for breast screening, call (225) 621-2906 or email Diane.Hodges@fmolhs.org.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: The Grief Recovery Center holds a meeting for people who have experienced loss of any kind at 6 p.m. Thursdays in the Sister Linda Conference Room at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. The next meeting will be Oct. 3.
SMOKING CESSATION Louisiana residents who smoked a cigarette before Sept. 1, 1998, are eligible for free medications and group and individual counseling to help them quit, through the Smoking Cessation Trust. Services are provided at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, Our Lady of the Lake Baton Rouge and Our Lady of the Lake Livingston. Registration is required; to register for the program meeting in the Sister Linda Conference Room at Our Lady of the Lake Ascension, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales, call (225) 757-2455.
MINDFUL YOGA: The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center presents free yoga classes for cancer survivors and caregivers at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at The City Room 1006 W. La. 30, Gonzales; the next class will be Oct. 9. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center presents a support group helping cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being, and improve self-care at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales; the next class will be Oct. 9.
WALKING GROUP: The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center has organized a walking group for cancer survivors and caregivers that meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Jambalaya Park, 1015 E. Cornerview St., Gonzales. The next walk will be Oct. 10.