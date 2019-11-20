East Ascension and St. Amant high school fans have turned jambalaya dinners, a pep rally, golf tournament and other fundraisers into $173,000 for each school since the Shout Out Week returned 11 years ago.
More than 25 years ago, the two schools started Shout Out Week to celebrate the football rivalry and raise money for the two schools. After several location changes, the weeklong celebration ended, but the rivalry continues.
This year's week included a golf tournament with more than 220 players' a freshman and junior varsity doubleheader; canned good collection; 1,500 Shout Out shirt sold; jambalaya sale; and the Shout Out pep rally at Lamar Dixon Center.
"Just cannot begin to thank the very small committee that continues to do this every year," said Shout Out Chairman James E. LeBlanc. "If you would have told me 11 years ago, when we brought this event back after it went away for a couple years, that we would raise a total of over $346,000.00 for these two schools, I would have never believed it. Just cannot say enough about all the continuous sponsors that give every year. Without these sponsors, this event would not be this successful."
St. Amant fans won the golf tournament and junior varsity football game. East Ascension won the canned food drive, freshman game, Shout Out, freshman game and varsity football game, LeBlanc said.