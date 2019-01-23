The River Parishes Community College Foundation has awarded $42,830 in scholarships for the spring 2019 semester to 44 students representing eight parishes.
Students received an average of $950 and are enrolled in nearly every program offered by the three-campus college, including practical nursing, process technology and instrumentation.
Donations are being accepted for 2019 and can be made through the Baton Rouge Area Foundation online at BRAF.org or sent directly to the RPCC Foundation at P.O. Box 550, Gonzales, LA 70707. For more information, email institutional development director Lillie Murphy at LMurphy@RPCC.edu or call (225) 743-8763.