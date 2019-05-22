Dutchtown High graduates the largest class in school history Advocate staff report May 22, 2019 - 10:00 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Graduates wait for their name to be called to receive their diploma at Dutchtown High School on May 16, 2019, at Griffin Stadium in Geismar. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now A parent pops confetti during the Dutchtown High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 16, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Graduates wait in line to get their diploma during Dutchtown High School's graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 16. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Valedictorian Savanah Burd speaks during the Dutchtown High School graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 16, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Valedictorian Isabella Jung speaks to the graduating class at Dutchtown High School on Thursday, May 16, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Dutchtown High school valedictorians Jackson LeBoeuf and Anna Pavleszek share a speech to the 2019 graduating class on Thursday, May 16, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Dutchtown High School graduates line up waiting to walk across the field to get their diploma during the graduation ceremony on Thursday evening, May 16, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY: CLINTON BURRELL Buy Now Dutchtown High School’s largest graduating class ever on Thursday, May 16, 2019. ADVOCATE PHOTO BY CLINTON BURRELL Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dutchtown High School held commencement ceremonies May 16 in Griffin Stadium.School officials said the Class of 2019 was the largest in class history, with 540 graduates. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email