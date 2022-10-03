Lt. Col. Laura Gremillion recently made history as the first female deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.
The 10-week FBI academy offers advanced communication, leadership and fitness training to select law enforcement officers across the country.
Gremillion is one of 14 Ascension deputies to achieve this accomplishment.
But this is not the first time Gremillion has been part of Sheriff's Office history. She recently led a team that helped it achieve national accreditation through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
During her 24 years with the Sheriff's Office, Gremillion has been a model law enforcement officer, beginning as a dispatcher in communications, then supervising the division and now serving as the deputy chief of administration, a news release said.
Sheriff Bobby Webre said he thanks Gremillion for her "commitment, dedication and passion to protect and serve the citizens of Ascension Parish."
