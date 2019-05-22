Since 1968, cooks have come to Gonzales to fire up their black cast iron pots to find out who prepares the best jambalaya in the world.
They will return this weekend to compete in the annual Gonzales Jambalaya Festival's jambalaya-cooking contest. The world champion cook will be crowned at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday onstage across the street from city hall. The festival is held on Irma Boulevard around city hall and the Gonzales Civic Center.
Jambalaya Festival Association president Wally Taillon said, "It's the best free show around."
He's not worried about the Bayou Country Super Fest returning to Tiger Stadium. "They have different music. We have swamp pop, and they have country. It didn't affect our numbers before, and I don't expect it to change things this year," Taillon said.
He said things get started Friday with cooking heats one through four starting at 10 a.m. and the mini-pot Champ of Champs contest throughout the afternoon. The winner of the mini-pot champ of champs contest is crowned at 6 p.m.
Music will be played on two stages with Foret Tradition on the main stage from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
On Saturday, two runs will kick off at 7 a.m., the Jambalaya Festival Run and the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Taillon said the torch run was rescheduled due to bad weather. "It worked out for us to combine the races because we cook the jambalaya for them anyway."
Preparing jambalaya for nonprofit organizations is at the heart of the festival association's mission. The JFA cooked jambalaya for more than 30 nonprofit groups and charity events in 2018.
The JFA team is usually one of the first cooking groups on the ground when a disaster hits anywhere in the South. From tornadoes to hurricane, thousands of out-of-state residents recovering from disasters have dined on a hot plate of jambalaya thanks to the Jambalaya Festival Association.
Gonzales and jambalaya have a long history together. Area residents have been preparing the rice concoction for decades, usually at family or large functions where a cheap dish that can feed lots of people is desired.
But it wasn't a man from Gonzales who thought of hosting a festival around the rice dish. In 1967, Steve Juneau, a native of Avoyelles Parish, was impressed with the jambalaya prepared by area cooks and thought a festival centered around jambalaya would be a great method to promote the city. The idea was presented to the Gonzales Lions Club, and the annual Jambalaya Festival was born. Gonzales was named the Jambalaya Capital of the World.
The first festival had 13 cooks, and this year's festival is expected to have 90 contestants.
Similar in many ways to Spanish paella, the term jambalaya is derived from the Spanish jamon for ham. It's pronounced "jahm-buh-LIE-uh" or "jum-buh-LIE-uh," according to festival organizers. Jambalaya found its way into Creole cookery in the late 1700s where it soon took on the flavor of local ingredients.
It can be made with ham, chicken, sausage, fresh pork, shrimp and oysters, to which is added shortening, rice, onion, garlic, pepper and other seasonings. At the Jambalaya Festival, it's prepared with chicken, and each contestant uses the same seasonings supplied by the foundation.
So, how does each dish turn out differently if all use the same ingredients? Well, any good jambalaya cook will tell you the secret is fire control — the dish is cooked over a wood fire — and timing, the keys to a winning dish.
The festival includes cooking contests, food, carnival rides, a car show, runs and music.
"Where else can you watch so many cooks prepare some of the best Jambalaya around?" Taillon said.
For a complete schedule of events, visit http://www.jambalayafestival.net/home.html.