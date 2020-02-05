Ascension Public Schools has appointed Sandi Gautreau assistant principal of Prairieville Middle School. Gautreau replaces Matthew Geraci, who was recently named principal of Prairieville Middle School.
Born in Luling and raised in Ascension Parish, Gautreau began her teaching career at Prairieville Elementary School in 1992.
While at Prairieville Middle (formerly Prairieville Elementary), she served as a classroom teacher, teacher coach, School Building Level Committee facilitator and, most recently, the school librarian.
Gautreau earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from LSU and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
Gautreau and her husband, Kevin, have three children: Cameron, Carmen and Carson.