During December commencement, 13 graduates across five colleges received the LSU Distinguished Communicator Medal.
Graduates from the area include Katie Pilgrim, of Albany, a biological engineering graduate in the College of Engineering, adviser Marybeth Lima; and Catherine Carpenter, St. Amant, mass communication (digital advertising) in the Manship School of Mass Communication, adviser Jun Heo.
Recipients of this honor are outstanding writers and speakers, with a strong command of visual literacy and technological communication, according to a news release. They have earned high GPAs in their communication-intensive courses throughout their baccalaureate years, sought 1-1 mentorships with faculty, and have built websites that display their communication competencies and professional talents, both in and beyond the classroom. LSU Distinguished Communicators also graduate with the LSU Communicator Certificate, launched in fall 2018.
To celebrate the accomplishments of these students, Communication across the Curriculum held an in-person medal ceremony Dec. 16 in the LSU Business Education Complex Auditorium.
This distinction is the first of its kind in the nation and is sponsored by LSU Communication across the Curriculum, a nationally recognized program for its excellence in enhancing learning experiences and improving students’ communication skills across all disciplines. As of the May commencement, LSU has awarded 734 graduates with the Distinguished Communicator Medal.