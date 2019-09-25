The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Sept. 12-19:
Sept. 12
Moran, Eddie J.: 59, 37313 La. 74, 136, Geismar, state probation violation, aggravated battery.
Ursin, Jeanna: 39, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., 31, Gonzales, felony theft.
Warner, Jessie Terrel: 37, 12195 Roddy Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Caple, Aleuxis: 35, 37113 White Road, 39, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Dupont, Tyler S.: 27, 18718 Magnolia Estates Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Adair, Pamela Nicole: 35, 37387 Dutton Road, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Warren, Tamera: 26, 1734 Creole St., LaPlace, battery of a dating partner.
Mumphrey, Shedrick: 33, 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, child passenger restraint system, no driver's license on person, cruelty to juveniles, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age, driving on right side of road/exceptions.
Sept. 13
Ford, Brelle T.: 27, 1926 S. Angela St., Gonzales, criminal conspiracy, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, mortgage fraud.
Vercher II, David Lee: 49, 16282 Galvez Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Kerner, Shane Thomas: 36, 5223 Quinncy St., Metarie, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud by obtaining a prescription or blank prescription form for controlled dangerous substance/legend drug by fraud, theft, misrepresentation, etc., obtaining controlled dangerous substance by fraud by altering any prescription for a controlled dangerous substance, misdemeanor identity theft.
Scott, Joshua: 27, 9487 Balboa Drive, Baton Rouge, state probation violation.
Naquin, Mary: 28, 7440 Shrimpers Row, Dulac, nonconsensual disclosure of a private image, violations of protective orders.
Watson, Anthony Aaron: 38, 43039 La. 30, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, theft of a firearm.
Battley, Quincy Robert: 19, 7749 E. Driftwood Drive, Ventress, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
McFerrin Jr., Jason Eugene: 27, 11225 Tracy St., St. Amant, surety, failure to appear in court.
Harvey, Jamie Kentrell: 26, 14447 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Wise, Clifford Joseph: 39, 407 Claiborne St., 206, Donaldsonville, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Claiborne, Clifford: 63, 11232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, vehicle turning left at intersection, operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 14
Rainey, Justin: 29, 120 Oak Ridge Ave., C, Donaldsonville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Ford, Todd Christopher: 43, 18163 McCrory Road, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Hunt, Adam Leroy: 33, 711 Houmas St., 4, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting an officer by violence, resistance, or opposition, reckless operation, second-degree battery.
Cheeseboro, Sean: 32, 810 Sun Road, Lower Peach Tree, Alabama, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, aggravated criminal damage to property, second-degree murder/attempt.
Rusha Jr., Patrick Edwin: 27, 3009 Harold Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, fugitive other state jurisdiction.
Carter, Demaric N.: 53, 14343 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, criminal mischief/throwing any stone or any other missile in any street, avenue, alley, road, highway, open space.
Tranchina, Mason Paul: 27, 43365 La. 931, Gonzales, fugitive other state jurisdiction.
Roger, Michael R.: 33, 1417 E. Jordan's Crossing, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Jeffery, Matthew: 37, 3925 W. Adcock Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Jimenez, Fausto Liera: 30, 15243 Sweet Pecan, Prairieville, hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, when lighted lamps are required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driving while intoxicated.
Sept. 15
Simon, Leondro L.: 38, 518 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 27, 1407 McKinley St., criminal trespass/all other offenses, misdemeanor theft.
Solano, Eric J.: 24, 709 Starring Lane, Baton Rouge, hold for other agency, driver must be licensed, simple escape; aggravated escape, driving on roadway laned for traffic, headlamps on motor vehicles; motorcycles and motordriven cycles, operating while intoxicated.
Regira, Charles M.: 21, 1520 E. Tiffani St., Gonzales, stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places, operating while intoxicated.
Romair, William F.: 40, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance.
Barkemeyer, Joshua: 35, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, felony possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Meyers, Sarah: 29, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, parole violation, contraband defined/certain activities felony carrying of weapons, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription.
Marie, Jessica: 34, 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant, two counts of contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, obtaining legend drugs by misrepresentation or fraud, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana.
Bennett Jr., Kevin Joseph: 22, 609 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville, self-mutilation by a prisoner/all other offenses, resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse aggravated assault, violations of protective orders.
Richardson Jr., Jerry l.: 24, 1312 S. Hampshire Ave., Gonzales, simple assault, failure to appear in court.
Corretjer, Amber: 29, 18658 Queen Florence Farms Row, Livingston, bond revocation, operating while intoxicated, hit-and-run driving, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony aggravated flight from an officer, felony simple criminal damage to property, reckless operation.
Dupre, Cayden: 19, 15330 Jim Mayers Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Sept. 16
Twidwell, Amy: 31, 44419 La. 429, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Terrell, Mark R.: 33, 44419 La. 429, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dickerson, Kathleen K.: 62, 13179 Honey Drive, Baton Rouge, flight from an officer, speeding, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Davis, Rebekah: 27, 14496 Airline Highway, Gonzales, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer with force or violence.
Fenley, Jason Paul: 40, 44064 Lebeau Road, St. Amant, simple assault, battery of a dating partner.
Anderson, Mychelle Destiny: 20, 12073 Roddy Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Dunn, Aaliyah: 21, 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Lawless, Brian Ellis: 26, 17424 Paladin Drive, Baton Rouge, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Charles, John Robert: 44, 72294 Gordon Ave., Abita Springs, forgery.
Foreman, Edward J.: 47, 16009 Tiger Heights Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Meche, Deirdre: 40, address unavailable, arraignment, misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things.
Parker, Chant M.: 34, 14110 Gary Babin Road, St. Amant, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Brouillette, Matthew Joseph: 30, 479 Shell Beach Road, Pierre Part, failure to appear in court.
Roberts, Horace L.: 64, 217 N. Frances Ave., Gonzales, probation violation.
Spottsville, Christina A.: 42, 42067 George Duplessis Road, Gonzales, second-degree battery.
Dixon, Cody M.: 26, 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, aggravated burglary/with weapon, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, misdemeanor theft.
Sept. 17
Macedo, Angel: 37, 6954 Whitlow Drive, Baton Rouge, surety, failure to appear in court.
Cockerham, Erica Nicole: 30, 10775 Wakefield Drive, St. Francisville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Grego Jr., Paul A.: 26, 16368 Old Jefferson Highway, Prairieville, armed robbery, home invasion/battery, monetary instrument abuse, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin.
Briley, Larry Ray: 56, 16139 Aikens Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Brown, April E.: 39, 18364 Craig St., Prairieville, seven counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bourgeois, Jamie B.: 49, 41082 Busy Needles Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Chenier, Colby: 27, 2935 Webb Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Babin, Derek James: 38, 35374 Terry Road, Prairieville, surety, failure to appear in court.
Wilburn, April Nicole: 31, 308 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales, child desertion.
Villeneuve, Jared: 32, 41270 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud.
Redmond, Austin: 33, 7536 Vice President Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Johnson, Ralph Kenneth: 39, 32040 Lacroix Road, White Castle, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Sept. 18
Hope, Allison: 46, 12051 Hollywood Park Drive, Geismar, domestic abuse battery.
Demery, Jeremiah Lucas: 20, 2506 Evergreen Church Road, Pembroke, North Carolina, possession of marijuana, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Davila Jr., Arthur: 19, 6375 La. 405, Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Pedescleaux, Breyana Jaroud: 33, 39037 Venus Ave., Darrow, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, two counts of distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Payne, Crystal Antionette: 36, 38276 Josh Brown Road, Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Gibson, Kirk Allen: 27, 1407 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Bibbs, Felton C.: 61, 810 Catalpa St., Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Beaureau, Tameka: 43, 44498 Braud St., Sorrento, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Hamilton, Ryon Michael: 41, 407 W. Fourth St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Jackson Jr., Tyros Martel: 20, 38278 Josh Brown Road, Gonzales, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Jackson, Clifton Lee: 64, 112 Roscoe St., Gonzales, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Carter, John: 60, 14301 Leola Carter Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Gomez, Antoine: 24, 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Cayette, Jalen Samuel: 19, 115 Burns Drive, Donaldsonville, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Cooley, Joni Lanel: 43, 11191 River Highlands Drive, St. Amant, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Davis, Dontrell: 32, 112 Davis St., Paincourtville, failure to appear in court.
Phillips, Jamie Elizabeth: 39, 39187 Babin Road, Gonzales, operating vehicle while license is suspended, following vehicles, operating while intoxicated, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Moran, Barry J.: 52, 45211 Lake Settlement Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Desira, Brentrelle: 28, 714 E. Oak Haven St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Cahill, Blake Joseph: 28, 14507 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Laiche, Tandy L.: 40, 8102 Shelly St., Sorrento, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Painter Jr., Paul Gerald: 49, 10431 Chartin Lane, St. Amant, simple battery, domestic abuse battery.
Watson, Anthony Aaron: 38, 43039 La. 30, Gonzales, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 19
Knowles, Michael A.: 33, 8939 Jefferson Highway, 209, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Mejia-Ramos, Fredys Orlando: 38, 42245 Moody Dixon, 11, Prairieville, turning movements and required signals, driver must be licensed, simple criminal damage to property, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Berthelot, Austin: 40, 3867 Cooks Lane, Jackson, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.