Ascension Public Schools has appointed Martha Mendoza Babin as the new principal of G.W. Carver Primary School.
Babin assumed the new leadership position in January when principal Rhonda Gillard became principal of Bluff Ridge Primary School in Prairieville.
Babin, who has been principal of Ascension Head Start since 2016, has also worked as assistant principal at Donaldsonville Primary and G.W. Carver Primary schools.
Babin holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from LSU, a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern University and a doctorate in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
She has worked for Ascension Public Schools since 2004, starting as a first grade teacher at G.W. Carver Primary before serving as a teacher coach and mentor teacher at Donaldsonville Primary. In 2009, she became assistant principal of Donaldsonville Primary. Two years later, she returned to G.W. Carver to serve as the assistant principal.