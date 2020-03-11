Recently promoted to the rank of cadet airman from the Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol are Gabriel Garcia, Madisyn Mickelborough and Conner Snyder. All three cadets were awarded the Gen. John F. Curry Achievement Ribbon in honor of their promotion Feb. 24.
Also, Cadet Master Sgt. Ethan James was recognized with a certificate and braided shoulder rope for achieving a 3.5 grade-point average at St. Amant High School.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft, performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and is credited by the AFRCC with saving an average of 80 lives annually.