THURSDAY-FRIDAY

No school — Thanksgiving holiday

MONDAY

Public School

Chicken stew with rice, California blend, corn, peaches, wheat roll, fruit punch, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Red beans with sausage, steamed rice, steamed cabbage, salad cup, applesauce, cornbread, milk

Choice: Ham snack pack/pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Spaghetti meat sauce, broccoli and cheese, tossed salad, orange wedges, wheat garlic roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Soft tacos, corn, pinto beans, salad cup, honeydew melon, cinnamon twist, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad/grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Jambalaya, white beans, tossed salad, apple, wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken nuggets

Catholic School

Spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas, salad cup, peaches, Parmesan garlic bread, milk

Choice: Turkey snack pack/mini corn dog

NOV. 29

Public School

Grilled cheese sandwich, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll

Choice: Taco salad/baked potato 

View comments