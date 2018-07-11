THURSDAY
ADULT ART CLASSES: 9 a.m. to noon each day, River Art Region Art Association, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Those interested in learning the techniques of painting will be guided by well-known local artist Peg Carbo. All levels of artistic ability are welcome in this four-week class. Students will be painting with acrylic paint on a stretched canvas. Class days are July 12, and Aug. 4 and 11. Fee: $125 (includes the materials for the class). To register or for more information, call (225) 644-8496.
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
CAMPFIRE FUN & GAMES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Sing around the "campfire," identify animal tracks, make crafts and play nature-related games — all inside the library. (225) 622-3339.
FAMILY SUMMER CAMP: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. Featuring games, crafts, kids workshops and fun for the whole family to enjoy. cabelas.com, (225) 743-3400.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
"THE PRINCESS BRIDE" INTERACTIVE MOVIE: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. Declare your vengeful intentions along with Inigo, show off your sword-fighting skills, and more. Popcorn and drinks will be served. (225) 473-8052.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
MEAL IN A MUG: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Mugs aren't just for coffee anymore. Make your own pizza in a mug with the press of a button, and take home mug recipes that would be perfect for late night snacking. (225) 673-8699.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
PAJAMA STORY TIME: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez and Gonzales Branch libraries. For information, call Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Gonzales at (225) 647-3955.
FRIDAY
BINGO DAY: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Picture bingo for pre-K through first grade. (225) 673-8699.
ROCKING WITH SOUND: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. See how sound moves, play some instruments and even make two instruments. (225) 473-8052.
BINGO DAY: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Traditional bingo for kids in second through fifth grades. (225) 673-8699.
STRIPED TREES: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Use different colored tissue paper and a tree-looking twig to create your own Striped Tree. (225) 622-3999.
NERF WARS: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Put your physical and mental skills to the test as you outwit and outlast other players. Nerf Guns and ammo will be provided for use during the program. (225) 647-3955.
KID'S FLOW PARTY: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Fine and Dandy, 38011 La. 621, Gonzales. Children ages 4 and up who love to craft and get messy are welcome. Be sure to dress them in clothing you are OK with getting paint on because this is messy and fun. $25 per child, and they will get to bring their own 11x14 masterpiece home. Space is limited. Register at fineanddandyla.com.
SATURDAY
AUTOS & ESPRESSOS: 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., PJ's Coffee, 402 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Join us for a fun morning of beautiful cars ranging from rare exotics, fast domestics, fine imports and sport trucks.
PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY — HEIR PROPERTY IN LOUISIANA: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. After the 2005 hurricanes and the 2016 local floods, many Louisiana residents were unable to prove home ownership, which made them ineligible for federal or state rebuilding funds meant for homeowners. Speakers Laura Tuggle, executive director of Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, and Christy Kane, executive director of Louisiana Appleseed, will discuss assistance options available that offer solutions to help residents living in family homes with lack of proper proof-of-ownership documents. Louisiana Appleseed collaborates with community partners and recruits legal professionals to donate pro bono time to talk to residents and offer solutions to solve problems at the root cause. To register, call (225) 647-3955.
DANCING FOR A CAUSE: 7 p.m., Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 4-H Building, 4039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The Arc of East Ascension’s premier annual fundraising event, modeled after the hit ABC show, helps fund activities, housing, job training and educational programs in Gonzales. The event showcases community leaders and prominent citizens of Ascension Parish and the surrounding area, as they transform into Star Dancers to present live ballroom performances with their professional dance partners. $30 per person, $35 at the door; VIP tickets are $150 per person, available at The Arc of East Ascension, 1122 SE Ascension Complex Blvd., Lamendola's Supermarket, City Hall or any Star Dancer. For table and sponsorship information, contact The Arc (225) 621-2005 or (225) 621-2000. dancingforacause.net.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
FAMILY SUMMER CAMP: Noon to 4 p.m. both days, Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. cabelas.com, (225) 743-3400.
SUNDAY
MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Rouses Market, 209 S. Airline Highway, Gonzales. Come out and donate and receive a gift card and then a choice of these options: a T-shirt, Family Blood Coverage or Heart Club. To preregister for donations, visit tbcdonors.org.
MONDAY
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Mondays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
KANJI KLUB: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. At this month's session, participants will watch "The Ancient Magus' Bride" while making one-of-a-kind Thai string dolls. For adults ages 18 and up. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
OPTICAL ILLUSIONS WITH NAN RIFFE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. You know her as "The Bookmark Lady." In this program, things aren't how they appear. (225) 622-3339.
ROCK PLAY: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Stack them, count them, sort them, make a path, design a funny face, tell a story — there are lots of ways to play with rocks. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda conference room. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
ROCKING WITH SOUND: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
OLD SCHOOL FUN: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Create a thaumatrope. It's an optical illusion toy that makes two pictures look like one. Afterward, it's game time with the Tissue Dance. (225) 622-3339.
WEDNESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO PUBLISHER: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft Publisher 2016. Learn how to easily create, customize and publish materials such as newsletters, brochures, flyers, etc. (225) 647-3955.
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
"THE PRINCESS BRIDE" INTERACTIVE MOVIE: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. (225) 622-3339.
CAMPFIRE FUN AND GAMES: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. (225) 473-8052.
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Come listen to a hilarious story, then play in a rock, paper, scissors tournament. (225) 673-8699.
COMMUNITY HEALTH SERIES — BALANCING LIFESTYLES AND MEDICATIONS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Rouses Market, second-floor mezzanine, Airline Highway at Duplessis Road. Heart disease is the leading killer of men and women in the United States. Cholesterol is the most important risk factor, and controlling it begins with healthy lifestyles supported by medications when necessary. Join Dr. Robert St. Amant with St. Elizabeth Physicians and Chef Sally from Rouses for an informative hour on managing your cholesterol. Free. Register by emailing diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
JULY 19
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales Branch Library. For children of all ages, who speak Spanish, English or both. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
FAMILY SUMMER CAMP: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. cabelas.com, (225) 743-3400.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A SE Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
DOMINO ROCKS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Integrate a little math and fun into your summer by learning how to play classic dominoes. (225) 673-8699.
JULY 19-21
THE GILDED SPARROW CITY FARMHOUSE POP-UP FAIR: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The City Farmhouse Pop-up Fair offers one-of-a-kind farmhouse vintage items, antique furnishings and home decor. Featuring live music, workshops and more. Thursday evening will have cocktails, appetizers and first pick of the fair. Tickets for Thursday are $35 and include a weekend pass. General admission for Friday and Saturday is $12, or you can purchase a two-day pass for $15. thegildedsparrow.net.