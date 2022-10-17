Maeve Austin, 2, made a corn angel as she laid in a box filled with corn kernels Saturday at the 13th annual Boo at the Barn at St. Amant High School.
The afternoon event included games, hay rides and costume contest hosted by the St. Amant FFA.
