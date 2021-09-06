In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the Home Builder Association of Greater Baton Rouge encourages all residents to research contractors to avoid paying for substandard home repairs.
The organization offers a list of things to remember when hiring a professional contractor. Always do the homework and proceed with care.
1. Get two to three estimates: Review Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge for the names of member builders and remodelers.
2. Verify the contractor's license: Make sure the builder or home remodeler is a licensed contractor by searching Louisiana State Licensing Board for contractors. He/she should have a permanent business location and a good reputation with banks and suppliers.
3. Research the contractor: Find out how long they have been in the building business. It usually takes three to five years to establish a financially sound business. You want to make sure they will be around after the construction is complete to service any warranties. Check out the company’s rating and if there have been any complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau, bbb.org.
4. Make sure they are insured: Make sure the builder/remodeler has general liability insurance and sufficient workers compensation, verify by visiting Workers Compensation Coverage Verification. If not, you may be liable for any construction-related accidents on your premises.
5. Check at least three references: Ask them to provide you with names of previous customers. If they refuse, beware. If they provide names, ask the customers if they would hire the builder/remodeler again.
6. Require a written contract: Make sure the builder/remodeler provides you with a complete and clearly written contract. The contract will benefit both of you. If you are having a new home built, obtain and review a copy of the home warranty and homeowner manual. The contract should outline the scope of the work, the price, and when incremental payments are due.
7. Don't make a large down payment: The down payment you pay in order to begin should be minimal. Beware of a contractor who is asking for a large payment so that they can purchase the materials to begin your project.
8. Make payments as work is completed: Set up a payment schedule that follows the work as it is being completed. Never pay for something that has not been completed. Do not pay for anything in cash.
9. Monitor the job in progress: Check in regularly on the progress of the work. Any and all permits should be displayed by the contractor while the work is being done.
10. Certification: Verify that your remodeler is an EPA Lead-Safe Certified Renovator if you are planning work in a pre-1978 home that will disturb more than 6 square feet of painted surfaces inside the home or 20 square feet on the exterior of the home.