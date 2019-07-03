Dancing for a Cause
Tickets are on sale, but going fast for Dancing for a Cause, a benefit show for the Arc of East Ascension.
The show is at 7 p.m. July 13 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
Tickets are on sale at Lamendola's Supermarket in Gonzales or by calling the Arc of East Ascension at (225) 621-2005.
Election commissioner school set
Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna has announced that her office will be conducting schools to certify new election commissioners.
Those election commissioners presently certified do not have to attend the course of instruction. The Gonzales sessions will be held at 6 p.m July 15 and July 23 at the Courthouse Annex, building 2, 828 S. Irma Blvd. The Donaldsonville session will be held at 6 p.m July 18 at the Courthouse, 300 Houmas St. Attendance is required at one session only.
A certified commissioner who serves on Election Day will receive $200.
For more information, visit the clerk’s website at www.ascensionclerk.com or call (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, extension 223.
Free food for seniors
The monthly USDA Catholic Charities Food for Seniors’ 40-pound box of commodities for Ascension Parish will be distributed in Donaldsonville at the Lemann Memorial Center on Tuesday and in Gonzales at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Wednesday. Distribution time is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at both locations. Seniors must be at least 60 years old and meet federal income guidelines. New participants should bring Louisiana ID and income documentation and should arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. Call toll free (800) 522-3333 for more information.
July food distribution dates set
The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank in conjunction with the Ascension Parish Health Unit will hold quarterly distributions of commodities in Ascension Parish on July 17 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Distribution will be held on July 16 at the Lemman Memorial Center on 1100 Clay St. in Donaldsonville from 8 a.m. until noon.
The commodities program is a federal program that makes donated foods available to emergency feeding organizations that provide food staples to qualified individuals and families to relieve situations of emergency distress.
School board to hold support workers job fair
Ascension public schools is hiring maintenance workers, bus drivers, child nutrition staff and custodians and will hold a Support Workers Job Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 11 at the Gonzales Civic Center. The event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring copies of résumés, licenses and job-related certificates.
Information booths will be set up throughout the Gonzales Civic Center for candidates to ask questions about various job openings and speak directly with directors and supervisors responsible for hiring various positions.
For more information about job openings in Ascension public schools, visit www.apsb.org/ApplyNow.