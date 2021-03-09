March Into Art
Calling all students in the River Parishes and beyond to March Into Art with the River Region Art Association. Student 6 to 17 are invited to submit their drawings, paintings, photography, mixed media, 3D art and digital art for this competitive art show.
Art must be framed so that it will hang on viewing racks properly. Registration form can be found by visiting www.riverregionartassociation.org.
Take in for art is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Parents may bring art for their children or teachers may bring art for a class. Judging will be completed by March 17 and may be viewed by the public, families and students from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The art association will take pictures of the first, second and third place winners on March 27 at the Award Reception. Details for a safe celebration can be picked up on take-in days. Call the art gallery at (225) 644-8496 and leave a message or call President Sharon Flanagan, (504) 452-2616.
CareSouth distributing COVID-19 vaccine in Donaldsonville
CareSouth Medical and Dental is distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the Donaldsonville area. The vaccinations are taking place at its Donaldsonville clinic, 904 Catalpa St.
Vaccines are by appointment only according to the state’s eligibility requirements. Call (225) 650-2000 to schedule an appointment.
“We’re excited to be able to expand access to more residents, especially those who are most vulnerable and most at risk,” said CEO Matthew Valliere. “This is another major step forward in helping to make our community safer for everyone.”
Community members are asked to bring their insurance card and photo ID. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost. There is no out of pocket expense.
COVID-19 vaccines offered at Ascension Parish Health Unit
The Ascension Parish Health Unit has been approved to administer the Moderna vaccine against COVID-19.
The vaccines are administered by appointment only at the Ascension Parish Health Unit, 1024 E. Ascension Complex Blvd., Gonzales, to those who meet the eligibility requirements established by the Louisiana Department of Health.
Those seeking vaccination must call (225) 450-1424 to make an appointment, and provide name, address, date of birth, telephone number and Medicare number if applicable.
For information about the vaccine and who is eligible to receive it, visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/.
Volunteers needed
Volunteers are needed for Ascension Parish's Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 3 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To volunteer, call the Citizen Service Center at (225) 450-1200.
Cara's House wants to egg your house
Volunteers with Cara's House, a nonprofit that operates the Ascension Animal shelter, is raising money by egging houses for Easter. Well, not exactly.
The group will fill your yard with stuffed eggs on Easter morning. You can order the service for $15 for 25 eggs, $30 for 50 eggs or $100 for 100 eggs.
Deadline to order is March 19. Visit carashouse.formstack.com/forms/egg_the_yard_2021 to register for the service.