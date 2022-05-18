St. Amant High School's summer Gator Skills Camps start in June for youth interested in improving football skills.
Session 1, a youth camp for students in second through fifth grades, is set for June 13-16. Session 2, a camp for students in sixth through ninth grades wanting to learn offensive and defensive line skills, is July 14. The final camp is July 14 for skill positions for students in sixth through ninth grades.
The camps are held by David Oliver, St. Amant High head football coach, at the St. Amant High practice facility.
To register, visit https://TiNYURL.COM/GATORSKILLSCAMP.