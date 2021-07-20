Center Stage Performing Arts Academy students walked away from the Access Broadway National Competition earlier this month with the top three honors recognizing the academy as America's best performing arts studio; best dance studio; and best debut dance and performings arts school.
Center Stage Performing Arts Academy’s competition team — Center Stage Stars Company — departed the Gonzales studio July 5 for Biloxi, Mississippi, to attend the Access Broadway National Competition. Studios from around the country competed with the Stars Company for several all-star awards, as well as, the Cup Series titles — “The Boadway Cup” awarded to America’s best performing arts studio, “The Las Vegas Cup” awarded to America’s best dance studio and “The Stage Door Cup” awarded to America’s best debut dance and performing arts school.
Over six days, studios competed in various types of performing arts categories such as acting, musical theatre and all types of dance. The panel of judges included Broadway veterans and current Broadway stars.
The Center Stage Stars Company included 160 performers from ages 5-19. During the competition, the students performed 201 numbers.
At the end of the national competition, the Center Stage Stars were declared winners of all three cup series titles plus Best Director Award — the first studio in the 23-year history of the competition to achieve this, according to a news release.
Besides the cups, Center Stage swept all the top performer awards in all age groups, another first for the competition.
Center Stage Performing Arts Academy draws students from nine parishes.
The company is led by Linda Schexnaydre, director; Larry Schexnaydre, technical director; Meghann King, assistant director; Alex Ambeau, company manager; Joey Milazzo; Andrea Kling; Matthew Deloch; Hally Schexnaydre; Emily Bourgeois; Tessa Roussel; Colbi Landry; Anna Whitman; Chandler Beaman; Cate Tallant; Jenna Gautreaux, technical manager; and Nicole Robert, office manager.
Titles included:
The Broadway Cup: America’s best performing arts studio
The Las Vegas Cup: best dance studio
The Stage Door Cup: best debut and performing arts studio
Best Director Award
Best Senior All Star Vocalist: Alex Arnold
Best Senior All Star Actor: Hannah Godchaux
Best Teen All Star Dancer & Teen All Star Performer: Caleb Owens
Best Teen All Star Performer — Split Division: Cale Marix
Best Teen All Star Vocalist: Mallory Commander
Best Junior All Star Dancer: Taigon Schexnaydre
Best Junior All Star Vocalist: Elise LeBlanc
Best Junior All Star Performer — Split Division: Tessa Cannon
Best Mini All Star Performer & Mini All Star Dancer: Tommie Milazzo