Do animals pray? Or do they just prey? It was an interesting topic tackled by Prairieville’s first-time author Donna Braud.
Since high school, 79-year-old Braud, known as Mimi to her 22 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, has dreamed of becoming a writer. Prayer has been central to her life. And she’s always loved animals. So when Braud had more time on her hands and saw how scared and isolated COVID-19 was making people, she wanted to make a difference. Maybe a positive children’s book would do just that.
During a telephone interview, you can hear her throwing birdseed to the birds outside and “talking” back to them. There’s a bluebird and a mockingbird chirping around the grass and trees right now, but Braud often gets all types of feathered friends. She gave up on bird feeders because the squirrels kept emptying them. But there was a time she adored them, too.
As a girl in Kentucky, every day she would squeak her metal screen door open and feed the squirrels outside. However, one day the door didn’t close. Braud looked around to see a squirrel standing patiently behind her, so she gave him his nut. After all, he was well-behaved.
As she got older, Braud used to have a pretty active social life with people: keno with the girls, bridge with friends and dominoes. She traveled to Europe a lot, too. Shopped around town. Now her doctor, her store, her life is running up and down La 73 in the Dutchtown area. That is, when Braud dares to get out with a mask because she has diabetes. She’s also had her COVID vaccination and plans on a booster, too. “I plan on staying alive,” she said. Her daughter often brings her groceries and lunch.
Braud did have a little dachshund named Dobby she purchased about a year after her divorce from her first husband, but the dog died in an accident. She never bought another. The couple had six children. Then she remarried, and her second husband had six children. All of them were in middle through high school. One is an engineer in Germany now, but Braud can’t visit during the COVID restraints. A now-grown stepson and his wife were in the hospital for awhile with the coronavirus, but they recovered. So Braud is pretty much on her own now.
“Everything is so negative now with COVID. Everything I see on TV or read is, and my prayer list was getting longer and longer by the day,” Braud said. “I know, I thought, I’d been dreaming 59 years of writing a book, it was time to make my dream come true. Then I wondered, but of course, I knew, if animals pray, so I wrote this little book."
“I have to think animals watch people, and they probably see how we’ve changed from all this and see a difference in people,” Braud said. “They see people are hurrying and angry. The cars drive differently. Cats and dogs are closer to people so they really see us.
Braud wanted to create a joyful book that is happy yet spiritual, Braud said. “I’m praying every day for so many people. Some people I didn’t even know. Maybe animals are, too. Have you ever seen a dog with his head down at his owner’s tombstone? That’s a way of mourning his owner.”
As a former teacher, Braud knew the easiest way to teach children new words was through rhyming. So, she had her subject, her method and goal, so now it was time to get to work. She pulled out a pencil and began writing words that rhyme with animal names.
Braud worked closely with a 20-year-old illustrator in California — it was his first book, too — by email or Skype with messages, rough sketches and discussions. He was one of 15 who bid for the job. In a whimsical rhyming way, he helps illustrate how animals pray.
For example, the monkeys wear banana-decorated underwear. The birds pray with a song, probably after some of Braud’s delicious birdseed, but they are well dressed. No sensible tiger would be without the gold and purple.
Braud has been so happy with the outcome she’s already planning a second book with the same illustrator — and maybe a third and fourth one, too. As Braud autographs every book, “It is never too late to be what you might have been!”
After searching online Braud learned a few things herself about publishing, selling and distribution. “There’s this place called KDP Publishing that’s part of Amazon, and they teach you how to publish a book on your own or through their company — writing, formatting and such. I wrote this in dedication to my children and grandchildren because they are the ones who’ve listened to my stories over the years, so I bought 20 for them,” she said. “Now it’s just snowballed. My family are buying their own books anyway. So are friends. It just keeps going with online sales,” Braud said.
The book is available on Amazon.com.