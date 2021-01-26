Ascension Parish Library hosts 'Who Gets to Vote?'
Recently, Ascension Parish Library was named one of 10 Louisiana public library systems to receive a $2,700 grant award from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to host "Who Gets to Vote?," a four-week reading and discussion series intended to engage residents in conversations on the history of voting in the U.S.
The series is intended to spark dialogue and encourage critical thinking around issues and themes supported by texts. Participants will engage in discussions led by Catherine Jacquet, associate professor of history and women’s, gender and sexuality studies at LSU.
The program is presented by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities and made available through the Why it Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation initiative, administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
Valentine's craft at the library
Do you need a thoughtful gift to give someone for Valentine’s Day? Stop by any Ascension Parish Library location to pick up the craft: appreciation jars. The jar will be special because all through February you can fill it with kind thoughts. Then, you can either give it to someone special or keep it to inspire yourself.
Packets will be available starting Feb. 1.
This craft is designed for tweens in grades four through eight. Supplies are limited. Curbside pickup will be available.
Author talk with Martha Graham Viator
Join this virtual visit with one of the authors of the book "William Frantz Public School: A Story of Race, Resistance, Resiliency, and Recovery in New Orleans." Why should you care about what happened at William Frantz Public School? Well, the name of the school may not be familiar, but you are likely to recognize photographs of the building that were taken in 1960. Those pictures show a 6-year-old Black girl and four U.S. federal marshals walking into this school. The first grade student entering the iconic doors of William Frantz Public School in 1960 was Ruby Bridges.
At 6 p.m. Feb. 9, Martha Graham Viator will give a virtual talk on this new publication that highlights stories of school desegregation in New Orleans and the impact of Hurricane Katrina on public education. The book provides more than an examination of education in one school and one city; it recounts stories equally important that have unfolded within the walls and the neighborhoods surrounding it.
Viator received a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a master's degree and Ph.D. in history from Auburn University.
To register for this virtual event, call (225) 647-3955.
History of museum
Join the Ascension Parish Library at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 virtually on Zoom for a presentation on the rich history of the River Road African American Museum and its future vision. A virtual tour with highlights from the museum will be presented. To register for the virtual program, call the library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052. After you register, you will receive an email link to join the live session.
Mental health counseling with Louisiana Spirit
Are you feeling overwhelmed with feelings of stress, fear or anxiety about the uncertainty of COVID-19?
Join the Ascension Parish Library for a presentation on how COVID-19 has affected the community via Zoom at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Presenter Rosalyn Augustus, of Louisiana Spirit at Capital Area Human Services, will provide short-term support to help people strengthen their emotional well-being by sharing information about typical reactions, helpful coping strategies and available disaster-related resources.
Louisiana Spirit at Capital Area Human Services has joined together with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Department of Health's Office of Behavioral Health to provide these services to our community during this pandemic.
To register for this workshop, call (225) 673-8699.