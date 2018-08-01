Jared "Boo" Bercegeay says, if elected to the Distirct 6 School Board seat, he will be "ready to serve" and support principals, teacher and the support staff at parish schools.
Bercegeay, 34, no party, is a 2002 graduate of St. Amant High School. He and his wife, Katie, have four children: Kole, a junior at St. Amant High; Audrey, a first-grader at Lake Elementary; Maizy, 4; and Baker, 1. He is a member of Household of Faith Church and employed at Rubicon Chemical as an instrument technician.
"Not only am I a product of Ascension Parish schools, but my family has also had a personal interest in our education system," he said in a campaign announcement. "My dad, Ernie Bercegeay, was a 33-year retiree of the Ascension Parish School Maintenance Department and my mom, Mona Bercegeay, is in her 27th year as an Ascension Parish school bus driver.
"I have a real passion for our school system and know we have some of the best schools and staff in the nation," Bercegeay said. "It will be a great privilege to serve my parish where I have spent a lifetime living, learning and working. I will serve with honesty and transparency with the students' safety and education at the forefront of every decision. Let's partner together to keep our schools great and strive to make them even better.
The election is Nov. 6. For information about Bercegeay, call or text (225) 715-4544 or email jaredbercegeay@hotmail.com.