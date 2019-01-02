In 2018, the pages of The Ascension Advocate were filled with stories of life in the area.
We've pulled together a recap of the year as seen through our favorite stories and most newsworthy events covered in the Ascension Advocate. Last week, we published a rundown of happenings from January to June. This week, we look at July through December.
July
Cultural exchange continues with trip to France
The long-standing cultural exchange between Gonzales and Meylan, France, continued in 2018 with a local delegation making its way to France. The members of the Gonzales delegation talked about their experiences in a July 5 story.
School Board starts building new school
The Ascension Parish School Board during a July meeting awarded the construction job for the first of three new primary schools coming to the district.
The low bidder for the new Bullion Primary School on Sills Drive in Prairieville was Stuart & Co. General Contractors of Baton Rouge, with a bid of $14.8 million.The architect for the school is Remson Haley Herpin, also of Baton Rouge. The primary school is expected to be completed by the start of the 2019-20 school year. A ground-breaking ceremony was held in August.
Special Tuesday brings smiles to participants, volunteers
For three weeks in June, children and adults with special needs played games, socialized and took part in craft and other activities during the annual Beau Porta's Special Tuesday program at Gonzales Primary. A July 5 story highlighted the camp, which was founded by Bobbie Blanchard to honor her grandson, a child with special needs. The camp draws lots of volunteers, thanks to the support of Volunteer Ascension and other local groups. The camp ended June 26 with a Mardi Gras parade.
Donaldsonville celebrates Independence Day a few days late
Despite a postponement and rain, Donaldsonville celebrated the Fourth of July the following Saturday with food, music and fireworks.
Donaldsonville usually holds its Third of July celebration the day before Independence Day, but this year rescheduled because of predicted rain. July 7's rains held up long enough to hold the annual event.
Dancing for a Cause lights up the stage
The feathers, fringe and sequins flew July 14 as local community leaders cha-chaed, tangoed and quick-stepped across the stage to raise money for the Arc of East Ascension.
The annual Dancing for a Cause at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales showed off local talent from not only the competitors but also members of Center Stage Performing Arts Academy and members of the Arc Dancers, a troupe made up of people who received services from the Arc.
Judges choices honors went to Dr. Aimee Russo-Mounger, first place; Tressy Leindecker, second; and Kenny Foster, third. The Event Night Fans’ Choice award went to Brandon Moran; and the Overall/Online Voting Fans’ Choice honor was awarded to Brett Arceneaux.
August
Gold Dome reopens
An Aug. 2 story reported the opening of the St. Amant High School Gold Dome, which was closed for two years because of flooding in 2016. The gym was ready for students when they returned Aug. 8.
Kids Fishing rodeo goes on despite rain
Thunder and rain did not deter parents from bringing more than 70 children Aug. 4 to the East Ascension Sportsman’s League’s 58th annual Kids Fishing Rodeo in Dutchtown.
The free event, held at Twin Lakes Mobile Estate Park, was open to children ages 2-14.
School board votes to set tax election
Ascension Parish voters in March will tackle the first two of five property taxes set to expire over the next several years.
The School Board on Aug. 7 agreed to call the election for the renewal of two of the 10-year property taxes on March 30.
One, a 7.4-mill tax set to expire in December 2020, funds the school district's general operations. If renewed, it's expected to bring in approximately $9.05 million annually.
The other, a 2.5-mill tax due to expire in December 2022, funds building maintenance and, if renewed, would bring in an estimated $3.05 million annually.
Gonzales preparing for commuter rail service
If commuter rail service is developed between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Gonzales wants to be ready, city officials announced in August.
Plans have been drawn up for a 300-foot-long, open-air platform, along with an enclosed passenger waiting area and, perhaps, a public plaza. A recently completed master plan for the train station envisions a reinvigorated downtown, with pedestrian and biking paths leading to and from the train station. A new park in the oldest part of the city is possible, too.
"A rail station would not only serve the city's residents, but act as an attractive gateway to the city," says the report, completed this month by the Houston office of Arup, an international architectural and engineering firm.
Gonzales paid Arup $100,000 for its suggestions. The study was funded 50 percent by the city and 50 percent by a grant from the Federal Railroad Administration that was awarded by the Southern Rail Commission.
City officials and representatives from Arup presented the master plan Sept. 5 at City Hall.
Sheriff's Office starts bike patrols
A group of Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies have put aside the keys to their squad cars to take to a different set of wheels in the fight against crime.
Since the Sheriff's Office launched a new bicycle patrol earlier this year, deputies on bikes have made several drug-related arrests, stopped a couple of fights that were brewing and been a new presence at large outdoor public events.
The Sheriff's Office is also looking at the bike patrol as a new tool in the fight against car burglaries, a crime that's on the uptick in the fast-growing parish.
The bikes have the advantage of being quiet, with the ability to navigate small places and make quick turns.
Tax exemption grants for distillery
The Gonzales City Council granted an industrial tax exemption for a craft distillery that owners hope to build in the city.
Council members approved five years of 100 percent exemption from property taxes for the proposed Sugarfield Spirits distillery, followed by three years of 80 percent property tax exemption.
The distillery, expected to be in operation early next year, would manufacture vodka, rum and gin in a 5,000-square-foot building it would build near the corner of La. 44 and La. 30, one of its owners, Dr. Thomas Soltau, a Baton Rouge pediatrician, told the Gonzales City Council on Aug. 27. Sugarfield Spirits would also be a place for gatherings and receptions, Soltau said.
September
Silverleaf buyout project reaches milestone
Applications from all 47 property owners on flood prone East Silverleaf Street are in hand in the ongoing process required for a federal buyout.
The next step in the process is appraisals of the properties.
The last of the 47 property owners had recently been located and had filled out the necessary application for the process to proceed.
Under the USDA's Emergency Watershed Protection Program, the federal government would buy the homes and demolish them, along with the street, and restore the property to wetlands.
Ascension hosts Hot Air Balloon Festival
The Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival took over the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Sept. 22-23 with towering balloons, rides, music and food.
October
St. Theresa celebrates 100th anniversary
St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church in Gonzales began its 100th anniversary celebration Oct. 14 with a special outdoor Mass, the first celebration over several months for a parish whose roots are planted even deeper in Ascension Parish history.
Boucherie Festival crowns cracklin-cooking champ
Koby Thacker held up the Boucherie cracklin-cooking title trophy Oct. 14 at the Boucherie Festival hosted by the Sorrento Lions Club and Boucherie Festival Association.
Held for three days at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales, the festival featured cooking contests, ride, food, a car show, pageant and bands, and raised money for the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation and the Louisiana Lions Children’s Camp.
November
Five Ascension Parish football teams entered the playoffs with dreams of state championships. In the end, only Ascension Catholic made it to a championship game but lost.
Gonzales honors veterans
Gonzales honored veterans with a parade through the city on Nov. 11. Several veterans groups and Scouts took part in the parade.
December
Gonzales kicks off Christmas season
Gonzales residents gathered at City Hall on Dec. 4 for the annual Christmas tree-lighting, hot chocolate, jambalaya and visits with Santa.
Taxes approved
On Dec. 8, Gonzales residents approved a 2 percent hotel-motel occupancy tax to fund a new conference center, and Ascension Parish voters said yes to a 1-mill property tax to finance the parish's animal shelter and animal control services.
Gonzales Christmas parade takes new route
The Jambalaya Festival Association's Gonzales Christmas Parade rolled along a new route Dec. 9.
The day before the parade, JFA parade organizers fought against rumors and social media posts saying the parade had been canceled. Many parades in the Baton Rouge metro area were canceled because of inclement weather.
The parade featured floats, marching groups, and Mr. and Mrs. Claus.