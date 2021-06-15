Flood debris removal announced
Officials with Ascension Parish Government have announced that DRC Emergency Services will begin removing construction and demolition debris related to the recent flooding in the later part of next week, dependent on when all roads are accessible.
Residents are asked to begin placing construction and demolition debris in the road and street rights of way for pick up. Debris crews cannot go onto private property to retrieve debris.
This applies only to construction debris, such as building materials, carpet, drywall, furniture, lumber, mattresses and plumbing. Appliances and white goods, such as freezers, refrigerators, washers and dryers, will not be picked up. Residents can dispose of their white goods by dropping them off at the Ascension Parish Recycling Center, 42077 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales. Operating hours are Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Residents must contact the Citizens Service Center at (225) 450-1200 to register for debris removal. Residents who have already reported structure flooding to www.damage.la.gov or to the Citizens Service Center, do not need to reregister their address for debris pick up.
Children’s Pollinator Workshop
The Ascension Parish LSU AgCenter and Ascension Master Gardeners will host a 4-H Pollinator Workshop from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 17, at Paula Park in Galvez. The workshop will feature several hands-on activities and is being held to kick off National Pollinator Week. For more information, contact the Ascension LSU AgCenter Office at (225) 621-5799.
RPCC plans open house
Join River Parishes Community College from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 29 for an open house at its Gonzales Campus. There will be free food and the chance to learn about the college's four campuses, programs of study, training opportunities and funding sources. Free COVID-19 vaccines will also be available. Sign up for your vaccination at http://bit.ly/RPCCVaccine.
Ascension Parish Relay For Life
The Ascension Parish Relay for Life will be held on June 26 at Cabelas. This year's event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's not too late to participate or volunteer for this year's event. To do so, go to relayforlife.org/ascensionla for more information or to register to participate. Cancer survivors can also register at this site.
TOPS Club meets
Take off Pounds Sensibly meets starting with weigh-in at 9:15 a.m. and meeting at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the fellowship hall at Carpenter's Chapel Church, 41181 La. 933, in Prairieville. Dues are $5 a month. For information, call Miriam Sanchez at (225) 202-8521.