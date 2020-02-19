GONZALES — Ascension Parish school district staff are preparing flyers, direct mail and media ads to bring information to the public about the property tax extension proposal on the May 9 ballot.

If approved, an existing 15.08-mill property tax would be extended for 20 years to fund $140 million in school construction, including a $79.5 million high school in Prairieville, a $27 million makeover of East Ascension High School and $7.5 million to install artificial turf in the stadiums at each of the four high schools, as well as the new one coming to Prairieville.

Jackie Tisdell, the school system's public information officer, told the board's strategic planning committee on Tuesday that the school district has completed 138 construction projects in the last 10 years.

"We had at least one construction project on every single campus across the district" over those years, she said.

Information on those projects will be included in the campaign.

Open house meetings for the public to learn more about the bond election will be held on:

March 3 at 6 p.m. at Donaldsonville High.

March 24 at 6 p.m. at St. Amant High.

April 14 at 6 p.m. at Dutchtown High.

April 21 at 5:30 p.m. at East Ascension High.

The early voting period for the May 9 election is April 25 to May 2.

Also on Tuesday, Superintendent David Alexander announced that board member Pat Russo has been named president of the Louisiana School Boards Association.

Two board staff promotions were also announced: Chad Lynch, formerly the director of planning and construction, has been named chief operational director, and Jeff Parent, formerly supervisor of maintenance, has been named director of planning and construction.