Members of the Ascension Amateur Radio Club practiced the skills necessary to operate with alternative power under emergency or disaster conditions during a national Field Day exercise June 21.
They set up a temporary station at the Gonzales Fire Department and powered it with a portable generator, according to a news release. The club's communications trailer is equipped for communication with almost anyone with a radio. Club members can communicate to non-hams on CB radio, GMRS (General Mobile Radio Service), FRS (Family Radio Service) and marine VHF. They can communicate to public safety offices with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness or Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness over specially authorized frequencies.
During Field Day, the club was able to send email messages to elected officials using Winlink by connecting over a ham frequency to an amateur radio station in Mexico City that is connected to the internet.