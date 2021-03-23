The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 11-18:
March 11
Lerma, Ismael David: 13056 Carrie Lane, Geismar; Age, 30; parole violation, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin
Lefore, Joseph Gilbert: 17797 Airline Highway, Prairieville; Age, 48; resisting an officer, criminal trespass/all other simple arson
Chiriboga, Angel: 513 5th Ave, Harvey; Age, 55; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Martinez, Timothy P.: 41142 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age, 49; computer-aided solicitation of a minor, carnal knowledge of a juvenile
Smith II, Michael R.: 14893 Pride Road, Port Hudson; Age, 39; two counts telephone communications/improper language/harassment, three counts violations of protective orders
March 12
Trufant, Kenneth J.: 14389 Braud Road, Gonzales; Age, 74; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Verrett, Buddy: 12322 Dutchtown Lane No. 53, Geismar; Age, 37; fugitive-other state jurisdiction
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 2420 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age, 52; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Lemoine, Kyle Heflin: 19532 Avants Road, Maurepas; Age, 42; possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)
Burbank, Darrius Anthony: 7127 Moran Road, Gonzales; Age, 33; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery
Dunn, Trevon Theron: 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age, 19; vehicle license required, driving on roadway laned for traffic, reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs, flight from an officer, aggravated, no motor vehicle insurance
Dunn, Dynasty F.: 800 Riverview Complex No. 202 B, Donaldsonville; Age, 32; automobile insurance policies, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
March 13
Livous, Derrick: 3525 Fort Meyers Ave., Baton Rouge; Age, 36; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, maximum speed limit
Bezard, Justin: 41316 La. 933, Prairieville; Age, 39; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple battery of persons with infirmities
Wyatt, Robert: 1612 S. Hood St., Rockport, Texas; Age, 39; threatening a public official-penalties-definitions, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driver must be licensed, operating while intoxicated-second
Williams, Ty Anthony: 169 Daggs St., Belle Rose; Age, 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, stop signs and yield signs
Harrison, Quenton: 1813 6th Ave, Lake Charles; Age, 29; view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, no motor vehicle insurance, theft less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery-strangulation, home invasion (battery)
Morris, Antione M.: 40475 Fox Run Drive, Gonzales; Age, 29; no driver's license on person, aggravated flight from an officer, examination of applicants required-classes of license, no passing zone, following vehicles, maximum speed limit, reckless operation
Morris Jr., Derrell James: 10400 Alex Reine Road, St. Amant; Age, 30; registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, registration certificates, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, violations of protective orders
Lane Sr., Justin Dewayne: 3512 Dalton St., Baton Rouge; Age, 33; failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, resisting a police officer with force or violence
Sorapuru, Angelique M.: 3318 Pierre Road, Darrow; Age, 27; failure to appear-bench warrant
Cox, Kenneth Raytroy: 11360 Pipeline Road, Gonzales; Age, 31; state probation violation, reckless operation, intentional littering prohibited, violations of registration provisions, operating vehicle while license is suspended, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer
Hulan, Devon Paul: 42325 Jadestone Ave, Prairieville; Age, 34; disturbing the peace/drunkenness
March 14
Duplush, Rainatta Brown: 2405 S. John Ave., Gonzales; Age, 40; home invasion (battery), aggravated second degree battery
Borer, Shane P.: 18330 Pin Oak Lane, Prairieville; Age, 27; two count failure to appear-bench warrant, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Evans, Christopher: 4845 Mlk Parkway, St. Gabriel; Age, 19; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Scott, Crystal M. 18094 Conthia St., Prairieville; Age, 23; surety, three counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Darville, John Edward: 11081 Conner Road, Geismar; Age, 30; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana , illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault with a firearm
March 15
Herbert, Jamon: 165 Blackwell Lane, Belle Rose; Age, 27; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, expired motor vehicle inspection, flight from an officer
Khumdee, Tyler: 1335 Miley Niquoporo, Tickfaw; Age, 28; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000
White, Christopher Drew: 37407 E. Hillside Drive, Prairieville; Age, 32; cruelty to juveniles
Bercegeay, Christian: 227 S. Sammy St., Gonzales; Age, 21; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities/aggravated assault, principals, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, second degree murder/attempt
Gandolfo, Jack M.: 6021 Catina St., New Orleans; Age, 75; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Collins, Shaila: 1831 Lee Drive, LaPlace; Age, 18; battery of a dating partner
Soileau, Sarah: 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales; Age, 19; assault by drive-by shooting, principals, second degree murder/attempt, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities
Phelps, Maranda K.: 8366 N. Shelbi Lane, Sorrento; Age, 34; use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-third
Lewis, Kenneth Anthony: 3032 Elgin St., Baton Rouge; Age, 30; entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, theft less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Keyes, Michael: 128 Almeida, St. Rose; Age, 50; simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated-second
March 16
Brooks, Daniel: 29400 Claiborne St, Killian; Age, 39; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Gibson, Jiri Jamica: 214 Evangeline Ext., Donaldsonville; Age, 27; five counts failure to appear-bench warrant, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, child passenger restraint system, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation
Gray, Kirk, 39235 Walnut Road, Gonzales; Age, 43; monetary instrument abuse
Simon, Matthew Paul: 40038 William Ficklin Road, Gonzales; Age, 41; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, resisting an officer, threatening a public official-penalties-definitions, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-first
Hughes, Victoria l.: 13414 Leon A. Babin Road, Gonzales; Age, 18; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, principals, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property, second-degree murder
Naylor, James Allen: 2420 W. Orice Roth Road, Gonzales; Age, 27; resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness
Gressett, Skylar: 41462 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; Age, 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, reckless operation
March 17
Domingue, Hunter: 2163 S. Veterans Blvd., Gonzales; Age, 35; fraudulent firearm and ammunition purchase
Tucker, Jason M.: 11056 Airline Highway, Gonzales; Age, 41; failure to appear-bench warrant
Dinino, Gene Paul: 206 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age, 35; violations of protective orders
Martin, Nicholas Ryan: 45134 Sterling Road, St. Amant; Age, 34; failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance
Ragas, Monique Nichole: 623 Mississippi St, Donaldsonville; Age, 34; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
March 18
Graves, Brent D.: 37122 Second St., Darrow; Age, 26; second degree battery