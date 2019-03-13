The Ascension Fund has awarded a $2,500 schoolwide grant to Prairieville Middle School to purchase virtual reality goggles to allow engaging exploration of science and social studies topics that involve places or objects that are too far away or too small.
The grant application was prepared by Sharlena Armand, Terrilyn Darr and Michelin Bertin.
In a recent science class, eighth-graders used the VR goggles to learn how bees pollinate flowers.
Funds for this grant were provided by Potash Corp-Geismar through the Ascension Fund. The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school-impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis. To date, the Ascension Fund has awarded approximately 1,250 grants representing more than $1.5 million in the school system. For information, visit www.ascensionfund.com.