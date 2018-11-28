Cub Scout Pack 249 of Prairieville combined Olympic-style competition with a Veterans Day community service project on Nov. 10 at Youth Legacy Park in front of Duplessis Primary School on La. 621 in Gonzales.
Along with healthy competition, the event served as the collection point for a drive benefiting Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1. In advance of the event, Scouts have been collecting supplies for care packages that will be sent to troops all over the world in appreciation of their service.