Rescue Alliance is collecting items to help pets and their families before, during and after natural and man-made disasters. The nonprofit group was formed by first repsonders in the Gonzales area to save, protect and care for companion animals in need because of disasters.
The group's goal is to fill 500 to 1,000 baskets to bring to disaster areas and to animal shelters in need.
The group is requesting, blankets, baskets, Neosporin, gauze and cat and dog treats, toys, harnesses, leashes, raincoats and outfits.
Items can be dropped off at the Petsmart in Gonzales and at Fairthful Companions Off the Chain on South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. Items must be labeled for Rescue Alliance and can be purchased from the group's Amazon wish list at http://a.co/ahgcOS5
Monetary donations can be made at donorbox.org/blanket-fill.
Veterans to lead Gonzales Veterans Parade
The Ascension Veterans Parade starts at 2 p.m. Sunday on Irma Boulevard.
The parade route will follow Worthey Road to Burnside Avenue turning onto Cornerview Road and back to Irma Boulevard. Grand marshals will be World War II veterans from the Ascension area.
For more information, contact Brent Gautreau at (225) 485-7875.
Veterans Day observance Nov. 11
On Monday, the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Veterans Day observance at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park, Gonzales.
The park foundation invites residents to attend this program. This year marks the 100th anniversary of celebrating Armistice Day and ultimately what we know today as Veterans Day. Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony. For more information, contact Tanya Whitney at ascvetspark@gmail.com or (256) 656-2124.
Scouts to collect flags ready for retirement
Do you have a tattered American flag that needs to be properly retired? Cub Pack No. 69 is collecting American flags through Nov. 27 at three area locations:
- All Safe Alarms, 2003 E. La. 30, Gonzales, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays
- B&H Distributors Inc., 9921 Barringer Court, Baton Rouge, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
- Cleaner Blast, 13269 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays
The Cub Scouts also will collect flags during the Veterans Day Parade in Gonzales on Nov. 10.
Wreaths for sale
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order a wreath for veterans graves will be Nov. 30. The program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor the deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves.
This year, the AVMP Foundation will be honoring peacetime veterans for their service. Wreaths will be available at the ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. For more information or to order a wreath, visit www.facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark or email ascvetspark@gmail.com.