The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reminds anglers and hunters that licenses expired June 30, unless you purchased your license during the month of June.
Wildlife and Fisheries encourages anglers and hunters to renew their licenses online.
Purchasing and renewing a license can be done quickly at la-web.s3licensing.com/Customer/Search?mode=1. Purchasing a license online will allow you to have a copy of your license emailed to you. A digital copy can live on your mobile device, with no need to carry a printed copy.
Licenses also can be purchased at designated vendors or at the Wildlife and Fisheries office in Baton Rouge. Acceptable methods of payment for purchases made online are Visa, MasterCard and Discover.