Small gains add up for Ascension Christian boys basketball team
Wins and losses typically catch people’s attention, but the Ascension Christian Lions basketball team takes it a step further.
“We are 4-15 this year, but we have scored 900 points on the year, which is a major improvement; just need to keep working,” coach Joshua "J.P." Puryear said.
Puryear is the head football coach but enjoys his role in basketball alongside coach Reggie Gomez. The Lions have played a difficult schedule this season, but the small gains from improving in several areas have not gone unnoticed.
“We have preached mental toughness and finishing games. Our team is young with only one senior,” Puryear said. The Lions start one senior, one junior, two sophomores and a freshman. “Our leaders are upperclassmen: Tyler Cambre is our only senior, and Derrick Varnado is our junior starter,” Puryear said.
Cambre, a dual sport athlete, averages 15 points, five rebounds and three assists per game his season high is 39 points. Varnado averages 18 points per game, seven rebounds and three assists, with a season high of 30 points.
The Lions have been really good on the defensive end of the floor and have prided themselves in playing with toughness. “We've taken 50 charges this season; guys have sacrificed their bodies on defense,” Puryear said.
Several opponents have been bigger than the Lions this season, and becoming a better rebounding team is a goal. “We don’t make excuses for our size, but we have to become a better rebounding team; that will lead to more success,“ Puryear said.
With only a few games remaining until the Division 4 playoffs begin, the Lions know what they have to do. “Just have to compete every day, in practice and in games," Puryear said. "As we tell the kids all the time, 'Stay the course and we will be fine.'"
All-Star player
Everette Wilson, a senior at Donaldsonville High School, has been selected to play in the East-West All-Star Basketball Game of the Louisiana High School Basketball Coaches Association. Wilson, who is 6 feet, 7 inches tall, averages 19 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Tigers, and has signed with Chattanooga State. The All-Star game will be March 16 at Bossier Parish Community College.