THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
JOB SEARCHING ON THE INTERNET: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Learn to use the internet as a vital tool in your job search. (225) 647-3955.
AARP FRAUD PREVENTION WORKSHOP: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. AARP hosts a Fraud Prevention Workshop at the library. Join the library for a discussion on how to spot and avoid identity theft and fraud so you can protect yourself and your family. (225) 647-3955.
EXPLORING CREATIVE SEWING: 4 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
ASCENSION AMATEUR RADIO CLUB: 7 p.m., at the Gonzales Fire Department meeting room on Orice Roth Road. Hams radio operators and non-hams alike are welcome to attend.
FRIDAY
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current resumes. (225) 473-8052.
LUNCH BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
CLOUD DOUGH SNOW: 9 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Flour and oil combine to make a dry, moldable "snow" that you can scoop, sift, and shape while you stay warm and comfortable inside. They'll have stations set up from 9 a.m. until noon with a variety of fun and creative activities to spark your toddler's imagination. Designed for children ages 3 and under. (225) 622-3339.
MONDAY
COFFEE AND CRAFTS – BOOK PAGE WREATH: 10:30 a.m., Galvez Branch Library. Make a beautiful wreath out of recycled book pages. Space is limited. Call the library at (225) 622-3339 for more information or to register.
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT PUBLISHER: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with and practice using the basic tools of Microsoft publisher 2016. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
INTRODUCTION TO MICROSOFT EXCEL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Participants will become familiar with the uses of a spreadsheet and practice using the basic features of Microsoft Excel 2016. (225) 647-3955.
RIBBON CUTTING: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Cafe de Olivos, 427 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales. Celebrate the opening of Cafe De Olivos with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS AT THE LIBRARY: 6 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. A board game night centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons and Dragons. Patrons who attend will be able to select from premade characters and play through a custom library-themed adventure for level one adventurers. This is an adult program designed for patrons ages 18 and up. Both veteran players and people who have never played before are welcome. All supplies necessary for the game will be provided. Advance registration is recommended for this program. To register of more information on this program, call the library at (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
ARE ADVANCED DIRECTIVES ON YOUR BUCKET LIST: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Advanced Directives allow you to make your wishes known about what type of medical care you want to receive should you become terminally ill or permanently unconscious. Ascension Parish Library and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension have joined together to offer "Are Advanced Directives on your Bucket List." To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Community education at (225) 621-2906.
DISCOVERING EMAIL: 10 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. The workshop will cover a brief history of email, discuss its uses, cover the various types of email, discuss the features found in email, and feature hands-on email practice. Already having some internet and computer experience will be helpful to participants. (225) 647-3955.
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase a sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
Jan. 16
