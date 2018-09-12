Members of the Jambalaya Festival Association recently prepared and served a meal to the National Guard Association of the United States at its conference in New Orleans.
Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux assisted the association members in serving during the meal, which was prepared by Jarrett Marchand, the reigning Jambalaya Festival world champion.
"It was an honor to be able to thank the member of NAGUS personally, and on behalf of us all, for everything they have done for our country," Arceneaux said, according to a news release.