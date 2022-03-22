Flower arranging tips offered at River Region Art's gallery
Need some tips on flower arranging? River Region Art Association's “Welcome Spring with Flowers” workshop could help.
The workshop will teach basic fresh flower arranging techniques to get you ready to enjoy the spring flowers in shops and from your own backyard. Sharon Flanagan, an experienced arranger and former flower show judge, will guide participants in making an arrangement for home.
The workshop will be held at 10 a.m. March 26 at the Art Depot Gallery, 320 East Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Participants will need to bring a bouquet of flowers and a vase. You will need to bring some handheld garden clippers to trim large stems. All other supplies will be provided.
The fee for the workshop is $15. To register, visit the group's Facebook page, fill out the form and bring it to the workshop. Those interested are asked to call the gallery at (225) 644-8496 and leave your contact info to save a seat.
Downtown Live @Crescent concert series set
The bands have been announced for the Donaldsonville Downtown Live @Crescent music series, which kicks off April 2 with da' Mellow Band. The concerts, held in Crescent Park, continue May 7 with Party at Joes, June 4 with Larry Neal and the Neal Brother's Blues Band and end July 2 with the Michael Foster Project. The concerts are set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
For information, call (225) 445-1383.
Donaldsonville announces Wing Fest
The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for Wing Fest, a barbecue wing competition set for June 4 in Crescent Park. Prizes will be awarded. To register or for more information, call 225-473-4814.
Vaccinations offered
The Health Unit is vaccinating anyone 18 and older who wants to start a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The Health Unit also offers Pfizer and Moderna booster doses, which are administered at least six months from the date of the last dose.
Call the Gonzales Health Unit at (225) 644-4582 to schedule an appointment.
Drop off recycling
The Recycling Center is at the Department of Public Works headquarters, 42077 Churchpoint Road, in Gonzales. Operating hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.