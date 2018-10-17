The Dutchtown Invitational Marching Festival will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, on Griffin Field at Dutchtown High School, 13165 La. 73, Geismar.
Excitement will build through the afternoon, with bands and color guards from smaller schools taking the field first, and exhibitions by Dutchtown High School and the Northwestern State University Spirit of Northwestern Band to close out the event.
Admission is free for children younger than 5, $5 for seniors and children 5-12, and $7 for everyone else.
Performances by Class A schools will begin at 10 a.m.: St. Michael the Archangel High School, Parkview Baptist High School, Brusly High School and Destrehan High School.
Performances by Class AA schools will begin at 11:15 a.m.: Central High School, Zachary High School, Baker High School and Catholic High School; with North Vermilion High School at 1:15 p.m.
Class AAA East Ascension High School and Thibodeaux High School will perform beginning at 12:15 p.m.
Performances by Class AAAA schools will begin at 1:30 p.m.: South Lafourche High School, Walker High School and Denham Springs High School.
Finally, there will be exhibitions by Dutchtown High School at 2:15 p.m. and the Northwestern University Band at 2:45 p.m., with the awards ceremony at 3 p.m.