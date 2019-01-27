Dakota Theriot drove almost 16 hours through the night Sunday from Louisiana to Warsaw, Virginia, where he sought refuge with his grandmother after allegedly killing five people, authorities believe.

Richmond County Sheriff Stephan Smith said Sunday morning that two deputies encountered Theriot in the driveway of his grandmother’s home just after 7 a.m. Central Time.

He was taken into custody without incident and made several statements about the murders of his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, and his girlfriend’s brother and father, Tanner and Billy Ernest.

“He seemed tired, had a little bit of sleep deprivation, and there were some statements made, but at this time that’s part of the investigation,” Smith said.

As far as authorities know, Theriot did not directly contact the Virginia family as he was traveling to the East Coast, but the family members stayed in a hotel Sunday night in case he was trying to find them.

The grandmother returned to her home Sunday morning with deputies to check on the house, and while they were there Theriot pulled into the driveway, Smith said.

Authorities believe Theriot killed the Ernest family members in Livingston Parish early Saturday morning, then drove to Ascension Parish where he killed his parents.

Theriot had recently been kicked out of his parents' home and had moved in with Summer’s family, but authorities do not yet have a motive for the killing spree.

The accusations against Theriot have sent ripples through the community, both from the victim's family and friends searching for answers and from the suspect's loved ones who have trouble grasping how he could've carried out such an attack.

Two friends of Theriot’s said he had lived in Richmond County, Virginia, for a few years growing up. They said they knew him in middle school and early high school, before he had moved to Louisiana.

“I still can’t process it because it’s not Dakota, it’s not the Dakota I was in high school with,” said Yasmeen Pugh, 22, one of his friends from that time. “He did get a little lost in life, he did go down the wrong path for a little bit. ... It just doesn’t add up, but I guess the issues he had, the issues came out, just got to him. It seems unbelievable.”

Pugh said she knew Theriot had gotten in drugs and in some trouble with the law, and she thought he had some family and personal struggles.

Pugh said Theriot had come back to the Virginia area in 2017, and she had plans to see him, but they didn’t pan out.

P.J. Hays, a relative of the Ernest family victims, said Saturday that Theriot and Summer had just begun dating before the spree. Theriot had been living with Summer's family in their Livingston Parish trailer for only a few days.

“He’d only been in the picture with Summer about two weeks, the family just met him for the first time last weekend at a family birthday party,” he said.

Hays wasn’t at the party so he hadn’t met Theriot, but he had heard of the boy his cousin began dating after recently breaking up with a long-term boyfriend.

He described the Ernests as “a really good Christian family,” one where the grandmother posts on Facebook each night reminding them all to pray before going to sleep.

“For this boy to come in and everyone knows he’s kind of off (is hard to imagine,)” Hays said. “He just came into the picture, what we know of him is what we’ve seen on his Facebook page since then. We’re a close-knit family… we don’t have any idea why this happened.”

Hays said the family doesn’t have any context to understand the tragedy, or what led up to the attack. He said he knows Theriot had moved in with the family – Billy, his wife, Summer, Tanner, and three other children – recently after having been kicked out of his own family home.

Two children - a 7-year-old and a 1-year-old - were home at the time of the attack but were able to escape. Hays said Billy's wife and another child were not home when the shooting happened.

Hays said it was Billy’s truck – a gray Dodge pickup – that Theriot is believed to have stolen and driven to Ascension Parish to kill his parents.

Smith said when Theriot was found in Virginia, he was still driving the grey Dodge pickup he stole from Billy Ernest’s home after the triple shooting.

The sheriff said he did not personally know Theriot, but he did know the grandmother and other members of his extended family, who live in the small Virginia town of about 1,400 people.

Authorities are in the process of booking Theriot into the local jail and will immediately begin extradition proceedings to return him to Louisiana.

Advocate staff reporter Grace Toohey contributed to this report.