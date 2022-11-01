The Society of Petrophysics and Well Log Analysts of Louisiana has donated $5,000 to support the growth and recruitment of the Ascension Parish 4-H STEM program.
The society's president Elizabeth Tanis Matthews presented the donation.
The group is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of rock formation evaluation techniques of hydrocarbon, mineral and water resources.
Through the donation and its Jason-Bayer College Scholarship Fund, the society encourages and supports students pursuing education directly related to STEM fields such as geoscience, biology, chemistry, engineering, math or physics and specifically the science of oil, gas or other mineral formation evaluation.